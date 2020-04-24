Literary festival announces schools programme

THE line-up for this year’s Henley Literary Festival schools programme has been announced.

It will run from September 28 to October 2 and will feature Katherine Rundell, the winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and the Blue Peter Book Award.

She is inviting children to enjoy a lawless, death-defying adventure with her fifth novel The Good Thieves.

Former children’s laureate and Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell returns to Henley with The Cloud Horse Chronicles following his success with Goth Girl, Ottoline and Poems to Fall in Love With.

Artemis Fowl creator and former Irish children's laureate Eoin Colfer gives a new generation of readers a chance to immerse themselves in his fantasy adventure series with The Fowl Twins.

RSPB president and resident wildlife expert on the The One Show Miranda Krestovnikoff will talk about the world of birds.

Author and illustrator Yuval Zommer, No Ballet Shoes in Syria author Catherine Bruton, Clara Vulliamy, Catherine Doyle and Darkmouth creator Shane Hegarty are also featured in the programme this year.

The festival’s director Harriet Reed said: "As with our public programme for children, we are really proud of not only making our schools schedule varied but also keeping the ticket prices low so that local schoolchildren from all schools and backgrounds get the chance to hear from favourite authors and discover new ones.

“The success of last year's festival and the kind support of The Shanly Foundation has enabled us to keep prices low."

Last year, the festival welcomed more than 2,700 pupils and teachers from 27 schools in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire to events.

Events last 45 minutes with the opportunity for pupils to get their books signed by the author after the event. They are held in venues in Henley, including the town hall, Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, and Christ Church in Reading Road.

The festival's public programme will feature 150 events for adults and children from September 26 to October 4.

The full schools programme and booking forms will be released on Monday (April 27).

Email kallie@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk or call the box office on (01491) 575948 to find out more and make sure your local school is involved.