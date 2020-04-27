Rugby stars to appear at online festival

TWO former Henley Hawks and England rugby players will take part in Henley Lockdown Fest.

Rochelle “Rocky” Clark and Tamara Taylor are the latest stars to be announced as part of the two-day online festival.

They are members of the Rugby Centurions club and will be interviewed by its chief executive Chris Taylor.

He will ask them questions about their careers live from 5pm to 5.45pm on Sunday, May 3.

Clark is the most capped England rugby union player, having participated in 137 tests for her country.

She represented England in four world cups and won the competition in 2014.

The following year she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to rugby.

Taylor has represented England in four world cups, including the successful 2014 campaign.

She captained England during the 2015 Six Nations championship and won the 2017 RPA player of the year.

Henley Lockdown Fest has been organised to cheer people up during the coronavirus lockdown.

It will be held this weekend (May 2 and 3) to raise money for the NHS and Riverside Counselling Service.

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell will host it and participants can log on using Facebook, YouTube and the festival website to watch it live.

The event has been organised by Henley resident Jayson “JJ” Jaurigue and the Saturday’s highlights include wellbeing workshops with Green Leaves Yoga and Fitness Space and a cookery session from Paul Clerehugh of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

Bell, 54, who lives in New Street, will also interview Formula 1 managing director of motorsports and technical director Ross Brawn, of Stoke Row, about his time in racing from 5pm.

Wine expert Alistair Cooper will deliver a live tasting session from 5.45pm to 6.20pm.

He will assess three wines, which are still to be confirmed, that are available from Crockers Henley.

Mr Cooper lives in Albert Road, Henley, with his partner Aspen Weatherburn, the writer and founder of Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road.

He is also a writer and works for Decanter magazine while contributing to Financial Times critic Jancis Robinson’s website.

He judges, consults and educates people about wine and is one of only 400 Masters of Wine around the world.

Crockers Henley will host its own version of BBC show Saturday Kitchen and this will be followed by acoustic sessions from singers Hover Fly, also known as Katie Moberly and Megan Henwood, both of whom come from the Henley area.

Classical composer Okiem will kick-start a concert in the evening before a performance by Natasha Hamilton, of Atomic Kitten.

The show will culminate in a “house party” hosted by Henley DJ Jamie Taylor that finishes at midnight.

The festival will resume from 9am on the following morning with an introduction by Bell before a family fitness session with personal trainer Chantal Watts.

Bertie Slippers will then provide children’s entertainment before Shaun Dickens, of Bistro at The Boathouse in Station Road, delivers a cookery demonstration.

Ben Lee, frontman of the Revue, and singer-songwriter Etham, from Reading, will perform two more acoustic sessions before a jewellery workshop run by the Bishopsland Educational Trust, which is based in Dunsden.

This will be followed by a family gameshow with Henley quizmaster Bobby Davino and acoustic rock and pop singing by Adam Isaac, who has performed under coach Sir Tom Jones on talent show The Voice.

The evening will conclude with a DJ set from singer Ben Ofoedu of Phats & Small.

While the festival is free to view, Mr Jaurigue would like people to donate to the NHS and counselling service if they can.

For more information, visit www.henleylockdownfest.com or go to Facebook or Instagram or keep an eye on the Henley Standard in print and online as we bring you the latest announcements about the festival.