Firefighters tackle tractor blaze

Thursday, 30 April 2020
A TRACTOR caught alight in Highmoor this afternoon (Wednesday).
Firefighters from Henley and Caversham Road Fire Station in Reading were called at 3.20pm to the B481, near the village hall.
They used hose reels to extinguish the blaze as well fuel that was alight on the road.
The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault. No-one was injured.
29 April 2020
