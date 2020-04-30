Jeep destroyed by blaze

A JEEP was destroyed in Medmenham after it caught fire following a suspected electrical fault this morning (Thursday).

The owner of the Cherokee model pulled off the A4155 when a warning light appeared on his dashboard.

Flames began to appear from beneath the vehicle’s bonnet and a fire crew from Henley responded to an emergency call at about 10.20am.

It was on the scene, opposite the Dog and Badger pub, by about 10.30am and five firefighters extinguished the flames with two hose reels.

They remained at the site for 45 minutes to ensure the fire did not restart and left by about 11.15am.