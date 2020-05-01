Singer leads NHS tribute

A SINGER songwriter from Nettlebed performed in the village high street to honour NHS staff and carers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Poole, who sings under the stage name Purdy, sang We’ll Meet Again by Dame Vera Lynn after the Clap for our Carers tribute on Thursday last week.

She was watched by residents and some hummed along to the famous wartime tune.

They were among millions that joined the sixth nationwide applause for doctors, nurses and other key workers at 8pm.

Before it started an ambulance drove through High Street and the driver beeped the horn, which was greeted by a cheer from the residents as they waited to clap.

Katie Sheehan joined her husband Sean outside their home opposite the White Hart pub.

She said: “We’ve been coming out since the first time. They [NHS staff] are just doing an amazing job in looking after everyone.

“It’s nice just to support them and it’s brilliant to see more and more people every week.”

Kat Cornfield, of The Ridgeway, was joined by her children Chloe, nine, and Reuben, three.

Ms Cornfield said: “We’ve been coming out every week. We just wanted to show our appreciation to everybody in the NHS and everyone - the delivery drivers, care workers, everybody.

Michael Butler, who lives in High Street, was joined by his wife Jodi.

He said: “We’re just here for the same reason as everybody else really. It’s a bit of support. It’s nice to see everyone from a distance and it’s great.”

Jack Templer, nine, and Connor Blyth, nine, both live in the village and wanted to show their support, too.

Jack said: “I have come out here for the NHS and for Colonel Tom - his 100th birthday. It’s quite extraordinary.”

Connor added: “I wanted to clap for all the people who have helped people with coronavirus at the NHS.”

After her song, Miss Poole wished Colonel Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday.

The former soldier became the subject of national attention when he pledged to walk 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

He has now received more than £32million in donations via a JustGiving page.

Miss Poole said: “It’s my only way of expressing my gratitude. He’s just incredible. I think he’s a wonderful inspiration to all of us to be imagining ways to raise money for this cause.

“I also just think it’s wonderful for us to thank our National Health Service and all the key workers and I feel very passionately about doing that as a singer.

“This is the biggest gathering I’ve seen in a long time. I almost feel a bit guilty. But it’s nice to be able to connect with people from afar and celebrate our national heroes.”

The singer is also putting together a charity single to raise money for the NHS.

Eight years ago she wrote a remembrance song based on Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again, which she performed to 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

It is called This is the Song and was recorded with the Royal Air Force to raise money for Help for Heroes.

Now she has adapted the lyrics to reflect the coronavirus crisis and is looking to recruit volunteers to feature in the music video.