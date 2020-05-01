Man rows for NHS

A MAN from Peppard is rowing 1,150km in 24 days to raise money for the NHS.

Dominic Renshaw, 47, decided to support the health service because of the pressure it is under from the coronavirus pandemic.

He wanted to set himself a new challenge after his plan to visit Antarctica in the coming years and trek 1,150km to the South Pole is likely to be delayed.

Expeditions due to run this year could be carried over to 2021 or 2022 because of the virus outbreak and this will halt his visit to the continent.

Instead of being disheartened Mr Renshaw thought he would use his rowing machine to complete the distance while in lockdown with his wife Jane at their home in Shiplake Bottom.

He started his challenge on Monday, April 20.

For the full story, pick up a copy of next week’s Henley Standard.