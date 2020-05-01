Thieves attempt to steal cash machine

POLICE are investigating after thieves attempted to steal a cash machine from a garage in Charvil.

The incident happened in the early hours of April 30 at the Texaco petrol station in New Bath Road, which has a Co-op shop on site.

Residents say the heard a loud noise and the sound of police helicopters at around 2.45am.

Thames Valley Police set up a cordon at the scene and confirmed that no arrests have been made.

The force said that no money was taken during the incident, but appealed for anyone with information to call 101.

A spokesman for Co-op said: “There was an incident at our Charvil store in the early hours of April 30 where there was an unsuccessful attack on the community’s cash machine.

“We would like to thank the police for the speed of their response and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward. The store is open to serve the community.”