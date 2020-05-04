Monday, 04 May 2020

Car smashes into derelict building

A PUB landlady from Wargrave offered shelter to residents who were evacuated after a car ploughed into a derelict building, causing a gas leak.

Jayne Worrall, who has worked at the Bull since 1980, was sitting in bed in the early hours of Saturday (May 2) when she heard a loud bang.

A blue Ford Fiesta left the road and crashed into the old This ‘n That shop on the High Street at around 3.30am.

The driver is believed to be a young male who was taken to hospital.

Miss Worrall had been reading in bed when she became aware of the emergency services and went to investigate.

A number of residents had to be evacuated due to concerns about a gas leak and she decided to open the doors to her pub.

Like all pubs, the Bull is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown and it was the first time in nearly two months that it was full of local residents.

They were there until about 5am when it became safe for people to return to their homes.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and SSE have all been approached for comment.

