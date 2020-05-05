Burglars steal Audi after breaking into home

AN Audi was stolen after two men broke into a home in South Stoke to steal the keys.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the property in Wallingford Road was targeted at about 8.15pm on Sunday.

The victims were home at the time and chased after the offenders who, after stealing the dark grey RS4 from their driveway, drove off along Wallingford Road in the direction of Wallingford.

The men were dressed in black clothing, with black face coverings. One was of a slim build, while the other was of a heavier build.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dan Tibble, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information to please come forward.

“The car has not been located, therefore I am also appealing for anyone who may have seen a grey Audi RS4 with a registration plate beginning ‘LH14’ to get in touch.

“I also believe that the offenders were using a white VW Golf GTD.

“Anyone with information can get in touch with police by making a report online quoting reference 43200130880. If you cannot access online reporting, instead call 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”