Thursday, 07 May 2020

Man arrested on suspicion of assault in town centre

A MAN was arrested in Henley after a suspected assault in Duke Street.

Thames Valley Police responded to the incident at about 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Video footage shows a police car stopped in Duke Street and two officers putting a man into the back of the vehicle.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man from the town on suspicion of assault by beating; possession of a knife blade or bladed article in a public place; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and obstructing and resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

He has been released on bail until June 2.

