Cadet gives VE Day advice

AN army cadet from Shiplake is calling for people to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Colour sergeant Ashleigh Poolan, 16, made a video to show them how they can deocrate their home to commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe.

She made it on Sunday, May 3, at the request of her Henley detachment commander Melissa Haynes, and it already has more than 1,000 views on the Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force Facebook page.

In it she talks about the history of VE Day and the defeat of Nazi Germany before she demonstrates how to make bunting and paper chains with red, white and blue paper.

Ashleigh, dressed in her multi-terrain pattern uniform and beret, also encourages people to make their own Union flags, posters, leaflets and banners or blow up balloons.

She said: “It was about encouraging the cadets to get decorating their houses and we wanted to support the Royal British Legion, which had the initial idea to get the community in Henley decorating houses.

“We decided it would be beneficial to make this video because I think it’s important that during these unprecedented times we don’t forget about that day in history.”

She filmed at her home where she lives with her parents Katharine and Martin and her brother Jackson, 17.

Ashleigh added that she is pleased so many people have already watched her video.

“I think it’s quite nice to know that people are actually getting involved with the important event,” she said.

“I thought they would forget about it because of the coronavirus. It’s nice to know they’re getting involved.

“It’s such a revolutionary day and it’s especially important to remember it now it’s 75 years ago.

“The main point of the video was to get everyone involved regardless of the situation.

“There’s been quite a few comments from people saying ‘well done’ and posting pictures of their own houses.

“I think everyone has been very complimentary about it but I’m more happy to be involved than getting all the praise for it.”

Ashleigh has attached a Union flag rug to the garage door at her family home in order to make it stand out. “It’s good to use anything you can decorate your house with,” she said.

The rest of the Henley detachment, which comprises more than 50 cadets, will follow virtual celebrations with The Rifles regiment to whom it is affiliated.

This includes the two-minute silence at 11am and Winston Churchill’s victory speech at 3pm.

Miss Poolan also encouraged residents to send pictures of their decorations to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion.

It is running a competition and will judge all the pictures it receives and the top three will be published in the Henley Standard.

Email entries to 2anne.evans@sky.com by Wednesday, May 13.

To watch Ashleigh’s video, visit https://bit.ly/3caYKE4