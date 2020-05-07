Household waste facilities to reopen

HOUSEHOLD waste and recycling centres in Oxfordshire are set to reopen on May 18.

However, residents are being warned not to visit them at the first available opportunity, as they may face long delays.

The advice is to only visit if it is an essential trip and the waste cannot safely be stored at home.

Seven centres are set to reopen, including Oakley Wood, near Benson.

They will open from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week, providing they are not overwhelmed.

The number of vehicles permitted on site at one time will be reduced by about half to ensure social distancing measures can be followed.

Visitors are warned that queues are “highly likely” and will be particularly long at peak times, such as weekends.

Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment at Oxfordshire County Council, said: "I’d like to thank our residents for their patience in holding their waste for recycling at this difficult time.

“I would also like to ask the people of Oxfordshire to use the sites with care as they reopen and consider if they are able to store their waste for a bit longer as we all adjust to continued social distancing."

Visitors are asked to follow any instructions given by traffic marshals to ensure queues are managed safely.

Charges for non-household waste brought to sites will continue to apply and this will be by contactless card payment only.

If you are unable to pay by contactless, you will not be able to deposit non-household waste at the site.

For an initial period, no hire vans or trailers will be permitted onto sites and only one person will be permitted out of the vehicle, unless it is to unload a heavy load which would otherwise be unsafe to remove.

A council spokesman said: “Oxfordshire County Council has been heartened by the support and respect shown to its refuse collection services.

“The council respectfully asks during these difficult times that the same level of courtesy and respect is shown to our site teams.

“Please expect delays along with the risk of being turned away after 4pm, irrespective of the size of any queue for entry.

“Although the council sincerely hopes they will not be needed, residents are reminded that all sites have CCTV and site teams are issued with bodycams.

“There will be zero-tolerance of abuse and threatening behaviour to site teams and anyone found to do so may be banned from our sites.”

Visits should be restricted to one person from each household unless necessary and it is requested that waste is pre-sorted before arriving to ensure other people can get in before closing.

For more information, visit: oxfordshire.gov.uk/wastereopenquestions