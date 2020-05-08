Flash mob pays tribute to NHS

A FLASH mob danced in Sonning Common to pay tribute to frontline NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

About 20 people performed a choreographed routine in the middle of Grove Road on Thursday, May 7.

A blue Volkswagen Golf drove down the street in front of them and led them in the direction of the village primary school from the junction with Kennylands Road.

The driver played singer Elton John’s I’m Still Standing from the speakers and residents took photos or film on cameras and phones from the pavement.

They were outside to applaud as part of the nationwide Clap for our Carers tribute seconds before at 8pm and watched in amusement as the ensemble passed.

Many of the dancers carried and waved Union flags ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day today (Friday), which marks the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Each member of the group was careful to maintain an adequate social distance throughout the dancing in order to lower the risk of contracting the virus.

It was led by Jess Morris, 28, who is living in Kennylands Road with her family during the lockdown.

She has experience teaching dance and was asked to lead the routine by her friend Amanda Watkins-Cooke, who helps run a training and employability programme for young people called Active Leaders.

Miss Morris is recording short videos to teach people dance and posts these to the Active Leaders’ Facebook page and website so villagers can learn routines at home.

They are then able to perform them as part of a group after the clapping on Thursday evenings.

Last week the group danced in the middle of Kennylands Road and held up the pink 25 service from Reading Buses for a minute while the performers finished their routine.

Ms Watkins-Cooke said: “Jess is an incredible dancer and choreographer and we just thought how good it would be to utilise her skills and help lift spirits at this time and get people up and active.”

Miss Morris said: “It was really good fun. It’s literally just about bringing the village together and brings a bit of joy.

“This week we thought we would mix it up a bit because we had quite a good response on Facebook last time.

“It’s something to look forward to and it’s quite a nice time to interact with the rest of the village and have everyone coming together in an otherwise scary and distressing time. We will continue to do this come rain or shine.”

Daniel Brock and his wife Susan were joined by their children Matilda, 22, Teddy, 19 and Arthur, 13, for the clapping tribute before the flash mob set off.

They were surprised to see it but stayed to watch from their driveway as the dancers began moving along the road towards the school.

The family has taken part in the nationwide tribute for hospital staff and other frontline workers every week since it began to show their support.

Mr Brock said: “This is great and my mum was a nurse and we all know people who are key workers. I think it’s important to say thank you as a community. It’s a really good village.”

Matilda, who is a medical student, added: “It’s nice to see everyone’s faces.”