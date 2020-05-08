Communities mark VE Day

RESIDENTS in Henley and the surrounding area have celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Many decorated their home with Union flags and bunting to mark Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in 1945.

Neighbours held street parties but spoke to each other from their front gardens in keeping with the rules on social distancing.

Some had set up a table to hold a tea party with their family and they ate scones and cakes in the sunshine.

In the afternoon many of them enjoyed a glass of wine or a jug of Pimm’s.

Volunteers also provided support to people living on their own and in Benson they delivered special VE Day goodie bags to about 200 people to cheer them up.

Meanwhile, the Nettlebed Creamery delivered free bottles of milk to residents nominated by their neighbours.

Its team toured the village in a 1984 milk float and left each bottle by the recipients’ front door.

At 11am the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall led a nationwide two-minute silence before Winston Churchill’s victory speech was broadcast by the BBC at 3pm.

A national toast followed and people were invited to say "to those who gave so much, we thank you".

The commemorations also comprised a flypast over London by the Royal Air Force display team the Red Arrows.

RAF Typhoon jets also flew over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.A pre-recorded speech by the Queen is due to be broadcast at 9pm.

