Mayor to stay on to provide ‘experience’ during virus crisis

THE Mayor of Henley is to continue in the role for another year to provide experience during the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Arlett was elected by his fellow councillors at the annual mayor-making ceremony, which was held virtually via Zoom and streamed on YouTube today (Monday).

His deputy is fellow Henley Residents Group councillor David Eggleton, who also continues in the role for a further year.

Cllr Arlett, who lives in Elizabeth Road, Henley, with his wife Dorothy, was nominated by party colleagues Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak and seconded by Councillor Michelle Thomas.

Cllr Arlett said the town council’s first priority was to support shops in the town as best it could once they reopened their doors.

In his nomination Cllr Gawrysiak said: “Clearly, we’re in unprecedented times and we have decided to take the decision to ask Cllr Arlett to continue for a further year.

“Henley is currently under lockdown with the clear message of social distancing and we need a mayor with great leaderships skills to navigate the coming months.

“In the current climate it would be unfair to hand over to somebody who has not been mayor before because we need an experienced hand on the tiller.

“Therefore, this is absolutely the time where continuity is most needed.

“Ken has shown that he had been a tremendous mayor for the last year. He has shown dedication and leadership, fairness and friendship all residents, councillors and officers.”

Cllr Arlett was a founding member of HRG and became its first mayor when the party took control of the council from the Conservatives for the first time in 1991.

Cllr Eggleton lives in Gainsborough Road with his wife Nicola and daughters Millie, Poppy, and Daisy. He has lived in Henley all his life.

Last year more than people 150 attended the mayor making at the town hall

