Fallen tree partially blocks main road

A FALLEN tree partially blocked a main road in and out of Henley for nearly two hours on Monday afternoon.

Police and members of the town council’s park services team were called to Fair Mile at 4pm after the tree came down due to strong winds.

It covered one side of the road coming into Henley and forced vehicles to drive around traffic cones.

The town council was unable to help as it was a highway safety issue and it was therefore the responsibility of Oxfordshire County Council.

The team from the county council cut the tree into smaller pieces before traffic was able to return to normal.

Councillor and deputy mayor David Eggleton was called out to see if he could help.

He said: “I went to see if I could deal with it and there were PCSOs who had coned it off. It was halfway across the road just before the old Fairmile Hospital.

“Because of the island, you couldn’t see too well and some of the vehicles were going quite fast. People didn’t see it until they were on top of it.

“I stayed and directed traffic until they arrived to cut it up. Things returned to normal at about 6pm.

“Park services came up to deal with it, but it was not on the roadside. If they weren’t called, I probably would have cut it back to the pathway. I had chainsaws in my van and I would have started cutting it up.

“Because of the coronavirus, there isn’t much traffic on the road. This road is normally very busy though. Some people were going a bit faster than they should have been though.”