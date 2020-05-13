Care home staff complete charity treadmill challenge

STAFF and residents at a care home in Henley raised money for a charity that supports people with a brain injury.

Ten people at Henley Manor in Mill Lane took it in turns to complete a total of 26 miles on a treadmill for Headway Thames Valley.

They did it as part of the 2.6 challenge in which people nationwide are taking part in any activity involving the numbers 2 and 6 to raise money forcharities that have lost income from events such as the London Marathon which have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team of runners comprised customer relationship manager Charlotte Bennett, receptionist Hannah Buckett, lifestyles lead Louise Light, recruitment co-ordinator Robbie Hiller and fellow staff Serap Rigby, Rosanne Burchmoore, Penny Caney, Jade Stocker, Joyce Green and Roxana Jitarel. Mrs Bennett said: “I spotted the 2.6 challenge online and thought it was a brilliant opportunity for the team to do something together and support the local community.

“So many charities are having a tough time at the moment due to the cancellation of fund-raising events so this is a great way of recovering some of those lost funds.

“We decided to support Headway Thames Valley, which is a truly amazing charity.” Headway, which is based in Greys Road, Henley, supports people afflicted by a head injury, their families and carers.

The challenge raises £240 which the home’s owners Hallmark matched.

Manager Jamie Higgins said: “Organisations like Henley Manor raising funds for us is more important than ever right now. We’re in extremely testing times but acts of kindness like this make me truly believe that we, as a society, will come out of this stronger and kinder than ever before.”