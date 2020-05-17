On their way... hanging baskets to banish lockdown blues

MORE than 140 hanging baskets have been ordered by Henley businesses and residents to decorate their buildings this summer.

These are due to be installed by Windowflowers of Burnham, the town council’s contractor, towards the end of this month, depending on government advice on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The plants will be a mixture of pink and blue petunias, red pelargoniums, white begonias and blue fairy fan-flowers.

The council has received 72 separate orders for a total of 141 baskets. Each basket costs £67.50, which includes maintenance and watering.

Patrick Collins, 57, of Queen Street, has ordered a basket for the fourth year running.

He said: “One of the great things is it is an all-in-one service. They put the hanger up, they water it for you and it looks beautiful. You couldn’t do it all yourself for the same price, so it is a no-brainer really. It makes the town look nice and helps to swallow a fraction of Co2. I don’t know why everybody doesn’t have one as they look spectacular.”

John Louth, of Hart Street, who orders a basket every year, said: “Henley needs cheering up and normally they are there when the regatta is on and the crowds are out, so all the more reason to do it this year when events have been cancelled.

“I am always very satisfied with what I get and I would encourage everyone else to get one.” Anne Rayner, of Hop Gardens, said: “The baskets make the town look better so the more people that have them the better.

“This is the fifth year I have ordered a summer basket. I have it over my front door. I think I am the only one in Hop Gardens who has one. I am very much looking forward to it arriving this year.”

Leslie Plumb, of Queen Street, is trying the council’s service for the first time as she normally buys her summer plants from Toad Hall garden centre, which is closed due to the pandemic.

She said: “I am trying them and hope they will be as good as possible. I have never bought one before but I have often thought about it because they do all the watering for you.

“People often say I am the lady with the fabulous hanging baskets. I have a nice little garden and I am fussy about my hanging baskets, so it will be interesting to see how these turn out.”

Accountancy firm Kench & Co in Station Road, orders two baskets every year.

Managing director Eric Kench said: “We try to do whatever we can to support the town and if every local business had a hanging basket it would promote a sense of community and make it a better place to do business.

“We have them either side of our front door and over the course of the summer they become massive. People stop and look at them and if they happen to notice our building then that is even better.

“The appeal to us is that we just pay the money and then we don’t have to think about it. I would encourage more national businesses within the town to get on board with it.”

To order a basket, email j.smith@henleytowncouncil.

gov.uk or fill in a form at henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

The buyers so far include Ancastle Green Residents’ Society and Barry Maytum, Ancastle Green; Adam Court, David Prest, N and H Bonsor, Peter Whitaker and Savills (UK), Bell Street; Villars Hayward LLP, Boston Road; Michael Sharp, Gravel Hill; Hamilton Associates and Michael Bowes, Greys Road; Billings Publicity, Courtiers Investment Services, John Louth and Thomas Naskret, Hart Street; Anne Rayner, Hop Gardens; Maude Humphris, Kings Road; d:two centre and Penny Baylis, Market Place; Lord Remnant and Lisa Sharpe, Northfield End; Leslie Plumb, Next Call, Queens Street Mews Management and Patrick Collins, Queen Street; John Glen Films, Ravenscroft Road; A B Walker & Son, Manning UK, Tomalin & Son and Safebuy, Reading Road; Kench & Co, Lemoy, McQueen Turner Solicitors and Perpetual House, Station Road; Claudia Klaver, St Mark’s Road; Knight Frank, Ruth Cassidy and Villa Marina, Thameside; Sacred Heart Church, Vicarage Road.