Virtual alternative gardening festival to begin this weekend

THE virtual Chelsea Fringe Henley festival will begin on Saturday.

A short video will be shown on its YouTube channel featuring organisers Victoria Newton and Jane Macfarlane-Duckworth.

This will provide information about all the events taking place next week.

The first event, called Bookworms, will be on Sunday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. This will be the first meeting of a new virtual book club aimed at anyone with an interest in reading about gardens and gardening-related writing.

It will be discussing Sue Stuart Smith’s new book The Well Gardened Mind. To join, just email Jane88@hotmail.co.uk to be added to the list and you will be sent a Zoom link.

On Tuesday there will be a garden gong bath streamed live from Alison Russell’s Studio Fields in Wallingford from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

This will involve listening to the soothing and relaxing gong vibrations being played from a garden setting. Follow the link from @chelseafringehenley to join the session.

On Thursday evening, the Fairmile Vineyard and a master of wine will host an online talk about viticulture, the vineyard and a tasting.

Next Friday there will be an afternoon of garden poetry in Henley produced by the Free Range Poets. This will be accessed via the festival’s YouTube channel from 2.30pm and will be available to view after that date too.

Mrs Newton said: “There will also be interviews with local gardeners discussing their lives in gardening, daily posts on all our social media channels with top gardening ideas and some more in-depth videos of local gardens.

“We’d be really happy to hear from more local residents who are happy to show their own gardens - big or small. This is about sharing our enthusiasm for gardening.

“It is has been really difficult to spread the word about the festival this year but we are hopeful that social media will come to our rescue and everyone who wants to will be able to share in the events.

“And as well as all our online activities we would like to encourage all local residents to decorate their frontages with something floral to get into the spirit of the Chelsea Fringe and send photos of their gardens and homes to the Henley Standard.”

If you are interested in taking part, call Mrs Newton on 07780 607738 or Ms Macfarlane-Duckworth on 07725 040733.

For more information, visit www.chelseafringe.com