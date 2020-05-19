Estate agents hopeful with return of house viewings

ESTATE agents in the Henley area are re-opening to the public as the Government begins easing the coronavirus lockdown.

They say they are hopeful that the housing market will pick up after the ban on viewings and moves was lifted.

Viewings will now be conducted with a range of precautions, including social distancing, sterilising keys, ensuring buyers wash their hands using disposable towels and preventing them from touching anything.

Even so, “virtual” viewings in which owners or landlords take photographs and video recordings, proved popular while the restrictions were in place and could become a permanent fixture.

Most agencies furloughed at least some of their staff, with the remainder typically working from home, but are gradually bringing them back to their town centre offices.

Savills had a “skeleton” staff at its office in Bell Street, Henley, and began increasing numbers on Monday, although it will be some time before the full complement of 12 returns. Its lettings team is waiting to arrange about 50 viewings and about 20 sales viewings are in the pipeline.

Stephen Christie-Miller, who is head of the office, said: “We’ve been very busy with calls from Londoners who are looking to get out of the city so it could be a very good market once we get going.

“There was a recent article in the Times which highlighted Henley as one of the best places to move to, so there’s a lot of interest. This was shaping up to be a record year and we hope things will pick up quickly.

“Before the lockdown we had transactions under way where people had done viewings but clearly we couldn’t start any new sales once it came into effect.

“Viewings will start as soon as the Government issues detailed guidelines on how to conduct them safely, which we’re expecting very shortly. Virtual viewings have proved very useful and although no one has purchased a house on that basis, it was a good way of attracting interest.”

Tim Peers, who owns Peers & Hilton in Duke Street, Henley, has furloughed his three sales staff and is handling enquries until the market picks up, although his lettings team has continued working.

He said: “We had a phenomenal January and February, which was our best for a good three years. There was a slow decline in viewings and sales agreements in the years after the Brexit referendum but the election of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister brought with it a bounce in confidence.

“Ever since the lockdown the priority has been firefighting — making sure we keep as many agreed sales as possible, which isn’t easy when solicitors are hard to contact. It has been a very interesting and tough eight weeks.

“It’s not going to pick up overnight, especially as buyers are having a hard time borrowing money. Some mortgage products have been cancelled halfway through a transaction and people can’t reach the banks to arrange alternatives.

“On the positive side, we have agreed sales with people who believe that now is a good time to pick up something cheaply.

“There’s going to be an exit from larger towns and cities because people worry that this disease will become a permanent seasonal phenomenon. People will be looking for access to the M4 and M40.

“Our long-term plan will depend on what the Government says but I don’t expect many people will want viewings right here and right now. My staff are like my family but I can’t bring them back to the fold until I know I’ve got properties.”

Philip Booth, the owner of Philip Booth Esq in Hart Street, has been running the business alongside his senior negotiator Rebecca Summerfield, both from home, and managed to sell one property through a virtual viewing.

He said: “We had a much better market than expected in January while March was also a strong month until the lockdown kicked in.

“People knew it was on the horizon and were asking for viewings as soon as possible. Those who managed to get them are still going ahead and buying — I wondered whether some might pull out or ‘try it on’ but they’re making a serious long-term investment.

“There’s still a lot of interest from director-level buyers, possibly because their incomes are more secure than, say, middle management.

“Cancelling viewings was the biggest change for us and we held our first one on Wednesday last week. We had quite a few requests over Easter but had to politely remind callers that this wasn’t allowed.

“Virtual viewings have been very well received and when we come out of this I think they’ll become an important first step in selling, though in most cases they won’t replace a visit.

“We will have to feel our way around the new way of doing things to a degree but I will bring a big box of protective and sanitising kit to all viewings.”

Andy Sartain, sales and lettings manager at Simmons & Sons in Bell Street, said his office had sold a small number of high-value properties through video viewings.

The branch, which furloughed some of its 25 staff, re-opened to the public on Monday and hopes to bring more team members back as circumstances allow.

He said: “The homes we sold needed stripping out completely and weren’t particularly habitable but the buyers knew what to expect and were already planning an extensive renovation. We didn’t sell many this way but it was more than we expected.

“Last year was terrible for everyone but the start of 2020 was very promising — we were selling properties which we couldn’t sell in previous years so it looked like our peak period, which starts in March, was going to be a good one.

“I’m not sure what kind of market we’ll emerge back into. We’ve been working from home but until now could only make a note of enquiries to be dealt with later. Now we’ll have to just wait and see how things shape up.

“It will be easier to organise viewings with vacant properties than occupied ones, particularly rental ones, as some people might not yet feel comfortable letting people in.

“We’re waiting for guidance but I think we’ll be looking to embrace virtual viewings as much as we can.”

Knight Frank re-opened its offices in Thames Side on Monday and reinstated viewings but will also offer virtual viewings. Agents will be equipped with personal protective equipment and instructed to enforce social distancing.

Tim Hyatt, head of residential, said: “The safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and customers is still our number one priority.

“Since the Government’s announcement we have been fielding both sales and lettings enquiries from potential clients and applicants and have witnessed an increasing sense of appetite.

“This is undoubtedly a positive step forward for the housing market and there is no doubt that demand has built since lockdown began.”

Experts have made varying predictions on the impact of the lockdown, with some forecasting a drop in prices of four per cent or less and others expecting up to 13 per cent.

It is estimated that there are 450,000 buyers and renters with plans on hold in England.