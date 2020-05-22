Drummer pays tribute to NHS

A DRUMMER performed in Henley to pay tribute to NHS frontline staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Whitaker, 53, entertained about 10 neighbours outside his home in Gainsborough Crescent.

The bus driver, who is furloughed, did it to mark the ninth nationwide Clap for our Carers tribute on Thursday, May 21.

It took place at 8pm and will continue at the same time each week until the crisis is over.

Mr Whitaker, who has been drumming since he was a teenager, said: “It brings people out and gets them clapping and hopefully offers them a little bit of entertainment during the troubled times we’re in.”

