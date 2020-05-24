Artist raises £2,250 for NHS with Hearts of Gold painting

AN artist who created a painting to honour the work of NHS staff during the coronavirus crisis has raised about £2,250.

Sarah Pye, of Damer Gardens, Henley, painted the surrealist vista in acrylic at her studio in Sonning Common and put it on display at the town’s Waitrose store. It was also reproduced in the Henley Standard.

Called Hearts of Gold, the work depicts the sun rising over a field, as viewed from ground level, with the light shining through the grass and a profusion of wildflowers in which the heads are replaced by multi-coloured hearts outlined in gold leaf. Mrs Pye and has sold the framed 1m x 1m original and a limited number of prints to raise funds.

She has also received donations via a JustGiving page. The proceeds will go to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

The buyers of the painting are Julie and Mark Mead, from Henley.

Mrs Mead said: “I completed my weekly Waitrose shop feeling vulnerable and worried about social distancing.

“To then see Sarah’s Hearts of Gold painting near the exit of the shop truly lifted my spirits and it made me smile to see the vibrant colours, rainbow flowers and gold hearts bursting from the picture.

“There haven’t been many occasions for people to really smile recently but the painting just made me feel happy.

“To know that the proceeds will go to support the brave and compassionate heroes of the NHS is the most important part of Sarah’s project.

“Like others in our local community, our family have joined the Clap for Carers every Thursday to show our appreciation and admiration for the amazing people who put themselves on the frontline fighting this dreadful disease. We are delighted that in small measure we are able to contribute to their efforts.

“We will always be reminded of the incredible dedication of the NHS and their hearts of gold when we look at Sarah’s uplifting painting hanging on our wall. Thank you.”

Mrs Pye said: “I was just delighted someone liked the piece enough to part with their hard- earned money for something I created. For me that’s the honour or privilege. The fact that it is going to the NHS is fantastic. Every little bit helps.”