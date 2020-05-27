MP backs Cummings inquiry call

JOHN HOWELL is supporting calls for an independent inquiry into claims that the Prime Minister’s political advisor breached the coronavirus lockdown.

The Henley MP says he has received a number of emails and messages on social media about the issue. But he hasn’t gone as far as some of his Conservative colleagues who have called for Dominic Cummings to be sacked by Boris Johnson.

Instead, he says an investigation by the cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill, a non-political civil servant, would be the fairest way to address the concerns.

Mr Cummings, who lives in London, has been facing calls to resign after it emerged that he visited his parents’ home in County Durham in late March, seemingly against Government rules in place at the time, while showing covid-19 symptoms.

Mr Cummings and his wife, who also appeared to have the disease, wanted to be near family in case they needed care for their son and they self-isolated in a nearby property.

After a fortnight in the North-East, Mr Cummings made a 60-mile round trip to Barnard Castle to check his eyesight was good enough for the 260-mile drive back to the capital.

Critics say this went against official advice that people should not leave their homes to visit family members and should instead seek help from neighbours or community support groups.

Mr Johnson and a number of Cabinet ministers, including health secretary Matt Hancock and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, expressed support for Mr Cummings and say he did nothing wrong, accusing opponents of “trying to score political points”.

They say there were exceptions to the rules, one of which was securing emergency childcare.

Mr Howell said: “As a public figure, his actions deserve scrutiny but we need to recognise that he has been a figure of hate for a number of people for some time.

“We need to separate the politics of this situation from people’s personal views in order to get a fair assessment and outcome.

“Some of the emails I’ve received are simply wanting to get rid of him at all costs and that is not helpful.

“In the interests of due fairness, I’ve suggested that an independent investigation is the best way forward as the cabinet secretary is used to dealing with these things and can handle them quite quickly.

“This is regardless of the interview Mr Cummings gave, in which I personally thought he came across with a great deal of humility in making his points. It would be wrong of me to comment further as it would be for the cabinet secretary to decide whether he acted correctly.”

More than 30 other Tory MPs have called for Mr Johnson to sack Mr Cummings as polls show the affair is damaging the Tories’ reputation among voters.