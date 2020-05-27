Swim events postponed because of coronavirus

TWO Henley Swim events have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival on July 12 and the Club to Pub swim from Henley Rowing Club to the Angel on the Bridge pub on July 25 are now planned to go ahead in August.

In a statement, Henley Swim said that it had become increasingly apparent that it would not be possible to safely hold either event on those dates.

It added: “We have therefore taken the very difficult decision to postpone both these events to allow time for further advancement in the Government’s phased recovery, training for swimmers and safety planning under social distancing regulations to make the events as safe as they can possibly be for our swimmers, volunteers and crew.”

The Pub to Club swim is now due to be held on the evening of Friday, August 28, and the festival during the next day. The formats and venues of the events may change slightly but the organisers say the main objective is that participants get to swim in the Thames this summer.

Next month’s Henley Classic had already been cancelled.