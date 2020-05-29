Police appeal for witnesses over two assaults

FOUR people were assaulted in two attacks in Henley on Monday.

In the first incident there was an altercation between two groups in Meadow Road at about 9.30pm that resulted in two 18-year-old men sustaining head injuries.

The men received hospital treatment and have since been discharged.

One of the offenders is described as a man in his late teens to early twenties, of slim to medium build, wearing shorts.

The second incident occurred about 40 minutes later in Reading Road. Five men got out of a grey Vauxhall Corsa and approached two boys pushing a bike.

They chased the boys, assaulted them and took the bike they were pushing before getting back into the car.

One of the boys, aged 17, received a cut to his abdomen and received hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Police believe that the parties involved in this incident were also involved in the earlier altercation.

An 18-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while another 18-year-old man, also from Maidenhead, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and affray.

A 17-year-old boy from Henley was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All three have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Cassidy, based at Abingdon police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed these incidents or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online quoting reference 43200154394 or by calling 101.”