Travellers set up camp on recreation ground

TRAVELLERS have set up camp on Gardiner recreation ground in Goring.

A group of about 12 caravans got onto the site, off Upper Red Cross Road, on Saturday afternoon. It is understood that they broke off a section of metal fencing to access it.

Goring Parish Council, the landowner, reported the break-in to police and obtained an order requiring them to leave by midday today (Monday).

When the Henley Standard visited this afternoon, nine of the caravans were still on the site but it's understood that the remaining occupants had promised to leave by the end of today.

