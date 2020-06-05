Dentists to reopen as coronavirus restrictions are eased

DENTISTS are set to re-open to patients from Monday after being shut for more than two months.

Many plan to offer only essential and emergency work initially in order to help a backlog of patients needing treatment.

Practices have been told they can re-open if they put in place appropriate safety measures.

Dentists said they would limit the number of patients in their practices and use personal protective equipment in order to minimise the risk of being infected with covid-19.

Patrick Chen, a founder of Blandy House Dental Practice in Hart Street, Henley, said the surgery would open on Monday for essential and emergency dental work.

“We’re delighted,” he said. “Everything’s done for a reason and it was right to contain the disease but it has been heartbreaking for us.

“We have talked to patients who have been in difficulty and to know we could treat them very simply but not being able to has been very difficult professionally.

“We have been able to give good advice and manage them reasonably well but there are patients we do need to see.

“Over the last 10 weeks we have putting together all the right protocols and sourcing all the PPE so we can re-open.

“We will be taking measures to ensure the patients are only in the practice for treatment and they are fully protected within our care.

“We are still offering a triage service where we can offer advice remotely. From July 1 onwards, as long as we don’t get a resurgence of coronavirus, we would hope we could by fully operational.”

Edward Hems, a partner at Royal House Dental Centre in Station Road, Henley, said the surgery would re-open on Monday for urgent procedures.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he said. “We were very upset that we could not see our patients for at least minimal treatment and we were having to refer them to the urgent dental care hubs elsewhere.

“We’re planning for urgent treatments which are not aerosol generating procedures. What we really need to stress to the public is things here will be different when we come back.

“In the initial phase we may ask a patient to stay in their car until they are called straight into the surgery.

“We will talk to them on the phone that morning to confirm they have got no symptoms of covid-19 and confirm they are completely clear before they come in. They will have hand wash available as soon as they walk in.”

Mr Hems said the surgery would be doing less than 50 per cent of its normal work initially.

The practice has a limited supply of PPE as it gave 30 gowns to the John Racliffe Hospital in Oxford when it was running short at the height of the crisis.

Mr Hems said: “What we have yet to receive is clear guidance from the Government as to exactly what procedures can be done and what PPE we might need for those procedures.

“We have got to clear the backlog. I’ve got a file full of patients that have phoned us with a broken tooth or other problems.”

Mr Hems said he was disappointed that Prime Minister Boris John announced the reopening of dental practices on Thursday last week when they had not been informed of the plans first.

“It was complete surprise to us,” he said. “We have had no support from the Government while we have been effectively shut and we are still paying business rates.

“We have been here all along providing telephone advice.”

Courtrai House in Reading Road, Henley said it was important that patients and staff and clinicians remained safe.

In a statement, it said: “We are preparing to re-open as soon as possible and hope to welcome our patients back into practice within the next few weeks.

“In the meantime, we remain available to take your call if you have any questions.”

The practice is asking patients to call when they arrive, remain in their car or outside the practice as it will be locked until their appointment is ready to begin.

They will take patients’ temperatures before entry and on entry they will be provided with a mask and asked to sanitise their hands. There will no patients in the reception area and those with appointments will be guided straight to the treatment room. Distancing markers will be placed on the floor.

All treatment rooms will be cleaned and disinfected between each patient.