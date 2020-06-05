New BBC director-general named 

THE new director-general of the BBC is Tim Davie from Peppard.

Mr Davie has been promoted from chief executive officer for BBC Studios, the largest commercial subsidiary of the BBC.

He replaces Tony Hall, who lives in New Street, Henley, from September 1.

In a statement he said: “I am honoured to be appointed the BBC’s next director-general. This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people.

"Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality.

“Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”

Lord Hall said he was “delighted” Mr Davie had been appointed adding: “He is a fantastic leader. I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”

Mr Davie will be paid £525,000 a year – £75,000 more than Lord Hall, but £75,000 less than he received as head of BBC Studios.

The BBC said the salary of the director-general had not been increased since 2012, and this is the level that the salary would have been had inflation been applied.

Mr Davie had agreed to take a salary “stand-still” and be paid the same as Lord Hall until August 2021, as all senior managers at the BBC are currently on a salary freeze.

He brings 15 years of experience at an executive level within the BBC, including a period as acting director-general, and director for audio and music.

He was previously vice-president for marketing and franchise for PepsiCo Europe. He read English at Cambridge University and from there joined Procter and Gamble.

He has spent many years in the charitable sector, as a trustee of the BBC’s charity Children in Need and more recently as trustee and chairman of Comic Relief, a role he has just relinquished.

In 2018 he was made a Commander of the British Empire for services to international trade and is currently the co-chair of the UK government’s Creative Industries Council.

He is married to Anne and they have three sons, James, William and Edward.