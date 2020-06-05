PARKS and green spaces in Henley remain open to visitors despite the coronavirus crisis.

The town council has asked members of the public to observe measures designed to protect them from contracting the illness or transmitting it during their use.

People should observe 2m social distancing and maintain good hygiene by washing their hands.

Dogs owners should keep their pets on leads to minimise the chance of contact with other people.

The car park and temporary moorings at Mill and Marsh Meadows are also open and charges apply. Cashless payment is encouraged.

Barbecues are not permitted in the meadows and cycling on the towpath is banned.

The playgrounds at Mill Meadows, Freemans Meadow and Makins Recreation Ground remain closed to prevent close contact between people and transmission of the virus from hard surfaces.

The same applies to the skate park and outdoor gym at the latter.

The toilets at Mill Meadows are closed and alternative facilities are available opposite the train station, in Greys Road car park or King’s Road car park.

However, disabled people can still use their designated toilet in Mill Meadows.

All measures will be reviewed regularly and amended once it is safe.