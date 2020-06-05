Friday, 05 June 2020

Men arrested in connection with tractors theft

THREE men have been arrested in connection with the theft of two tractors and a forklift near Gallowstree Common.

A 62-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 44-year-old man from Greenwich, London, were all arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They have all been released under investigation. 

The vehicles were stolen from a property between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday, May 17 and driven through a hedge into Horsepond Road.

The forklift was found abandoned on Kidmore End Road and one of the two tractors has since been recovered.

A green Claas Atos 340 tractor is still missing and anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 43200145285.

