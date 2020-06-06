Protest planned in support of Black Lives Matter

A PROTEST in support of Black Lives Matter is set to take place in Henley.

It will run from 1pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 9 in Market Place and the organiser asks participants to observe 2m social distancing.

The event, held on behalf of the human rights group, follows waves of protests in cities across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday, May 25.

Mr Floyd, 46, lost his life after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed face down in the street.

On Wednesday, June 3 thousands marched through central London in solidarity with protesters in the United States.

Similar events are scheduled across the United Kingdom this weekend despite the coronavirus crisis.

