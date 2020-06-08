Updated: Henley Black Lives Matter protest planned

A PROTEST in support of Black Lives Matter is set to take place in Henley.

It will run from 2pm on Tuesday, June 9 in Market Place and participants are asked to observe 2m social distancing.

They should wear face masks, gloves and bring hand sanitiser to remain as safe as possible.

A silent kneel will commence at 4pm to remember those who have lost their lives because of racism.

At 5pm organiser Ella Wandless will speak about why she arranged the event before a final chant for Black Lives Matter at 6pm.

The programme aims to educate people about systemic racism, white privilege, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ms Wandless organised it following waves of protests in cities across America after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday, May 25.

Mr Floyd, 46, lost his life when a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed face down in the street.

Ms Wandless said: “Due to covid-19, many people cannot get to London or Reading in order to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the recent murder of George Floyd, so I decided to organise a socially distant protest in the town centre to spread awareness and education.

“As a majority white town, it is so important that there is an understanding and recognition of white privilege and systemic racism and that people know how to dismantle this oppressive behaviour that seeps into nearly all aspects of society.

“To many, this may seem an issue that is far away from home. However, racism is a social disease plaguing the globe and Henley is most certainly not exempt from this.”

She has also invited Henley MP John Howell and a petition has been created urging him to show support for the anti-racist movement.

It can be viewed via https://bit.ly/2AL42bN and has almost 500 signatures.

Over the weekend, thousands marched through central London and across the United Kingom in solidarity with protesters in the United States.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the actions of protesters in Bristol after they toppled a 125-year-old statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbour.

