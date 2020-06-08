Monday, 08 June 2020

Painter falls from scaffolding

A PAINTER fell from scaffolding in Queen Street, Henley this morning (Monday).

The man was painting the gable end of a property at the junction of Queen Close when he slipped at about 8.30am, said police.

Four officers arrived on the scene soon afterwards and gave him first aid before he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with suspected chest injury.

Officers at the scene, which had been cordoned off, said he was in a stable condition.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

For the full story, see this week’s Henley Standard.

 

