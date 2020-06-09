Tuesday, 09 June 2020

Farm and country show cancelled because of virus

THE Henley Farm & Country Show has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to be held for the 129th time on September 12 at Greenlands Farm showground, off Marlow Road.

In an email to members the organisers said: “The trustees and management of your Henley & District Agricultural Association have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Henley Farm & Country Show, due to the continued covid-19 pandemic and on-going government advice on social distancing.

“We have investigated fully the possibility of running the 129th show on September 12 but regret that the decision was made to protect both the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, competitors, traders and organisational teams, and the financial interests of the association.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused. We know the show is a highlight for many of you and we would like to thank all who support us.”

They said they looked forward to welcoming visitors to next year’s show, which will be held on September 11 and will feature the Bolddog Lings Freestyle Motor Cross Display Team performing in the main arena.

The association’s ploughing match on Sunday, October 4 is still due to go ahead this year as it can all take place outside.

 

