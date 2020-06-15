'Non-essential' shops re-open

SHOPS deemed “non-essential” have re-opened in Henley for the first time in three months as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

A queue formed outside Robert Dyas in Bell Street on Monday morning as shoppers began to return.

It is among the first branches of the hardware firm to re-open following their nationwide closure in line with the lockdown.

The shoppers were asked to observe 2m social distancing by an attendant, who was monitoring them.

Elsewhere shopkeepers had put up signs that read “open” to remind people they had resumed trading.

The Henley Standard is encouraging people to support businesses throughout the town in order to get them back on their feet.

It has relaunched its Think Local campaign, which started in 2009 to help businesses fight back against the effects of the credit crunch which occured after the global financial crash.

