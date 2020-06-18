Rally goes

THE organisers of a vintage vehicle rally due to start in Henley on Sunday have cancelled the event because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Ridgeway Run was to begin at 9.30am from Station Road and pass through Marlow, Stokenchurch, Thame and Aylesbury.

About 70 vehicles were expected to take part in the 36th annual run, which celebrates the ancient 85-mile track that is thought to be Britain’s oldest road.

Organiser Janet Ayre said: “Unfortunately, owing to the pandemic, it has had to be cancelled.”