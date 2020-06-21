Man to run marathon to thank ‘shining light’ of frontline workers

A MAN is to run a marathon around Henley next week in aid of the NHS.

Alex Austin, 34, said he wanted to do something in return for those who have saved thousands of lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

His grandmother, Julie Austin, 91, tested positive for covid 19 at the Chilterns Court Care Centre but has beaten the disease.

Mr Austin plans to run two loops from Henley to Hambleden via Shiplake on Wednesday and hopes to finish at Henley Bridge at about 12.30pm.

He is already halfway towards his fundraising target of £2,000.

Mr Austin, who lives in Deanfield Avenue with his father, Cliff, the former town sergeant, said: “Not only have the frontline NHS staff gone above and beyond, they’ve risked their lives to save others so this is a ‘thank you’ to them.

“The NHS is a beacon to everything we stand for, the best from all corners of the world coming together to help save and protect us all.

“Without doubt a shining light in a dark time and we’re beyond lucky to have them.

“I had planned to run this on June 4 but injury and trying to fit a marathon training cycle into two weeks in a heatwave proved a bit too much.

“Any donations are welcome and encouragement on the day would be appreciated.”

In April last year Mr Austin ran the London Marathon in support of Parkinson’s UK as Mrs Austin has the disease.

He was part of Parkinson’s UK’s team of 240 runners and finished in three hours and 53 minutes.

He raised more than £2,000, which will fund the charity’s research into treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

To donate, visit www.virginmoneygiving.

com/alexrunninghenley