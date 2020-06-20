‘Let’s trial traffic-free market square’

A COUNCILLOR has suggested closing Henley’s market place to traffic regularly to support retailers.

Sarah Miller said Henley should follow the example of other towns and cities that were closing streets during the coronavirus crisis in order to make them safer and more attractive to shoppers.

“We don’t want to scare people off, we want as many people to come into the town as possible,” she said.

It comes as “non-essential” businesses were allowed to open on Monday for the first time in almost three months

Councillor Miller, who chairs the town council’s town and community committee, put forward the idea at a high street recovery meeting on Friday and it will be debated by the committee next week.

She said she had discussed the idea with her friend Philippa Ratcliffe, who runs Henley’s Eat! Food Festival.

Cllr Miller said: “It was a discussion about potentially closing down the road from Joules to Facy potentially once a week — it may even be once a month.”

If implemented it would mean more space for events, such as markets, as well as outdoor space for retailers and hospitality outlets. These would be spread out more than the normal markets to ensure people’s safety.

Cllr Miller said: “I think people visiting the town would probably be happier with that. Henley attracts a lot of visitors and we want them all to feel safe. The idea really was by closing this road it would support the market and it would support the hospitality units in Market Place because we could increase their outdoor space.”

Helen Barnett, Henley’s town and community manager, said many of the 26 traders at Friday’s virtual meeting didn’t support the idea and felt closing the road would “send the wrong message”.

But Cllr Miller said the idea wasn’t discussed fully, adding: “There were a few people that were against it but I think if we spent more time discussing it they’d understand a little bit more where I was coming from.

“I think some people thought it was permanent and people were worried about the traffic implications. This is one day a month perhaps or, if it works, one day a week. My vision for the market place is like a piazza — a big outside area with a lots of space for people to eat and drink and socialise but in a safe way.”

Cllr Miller said she had other ideas, including “one-way pavements” which have been introduced in Marlow and other towns.

“I want us to be progressive,” she said. “I want us to at least try different things.”

Meanwhile, as shoppers slowly return, stickers promoting social distancing have been delivered to businesses and posters have been put in place around the town.

The council is also providing a “town ranger” to help ensure a safe and secure environment for customers, visitors and staff.

Yellow “A-board style” road signs are being placed at the entrances to the town, saying: “Henley open for business, please social distance.”

