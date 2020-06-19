Cinema could reopen next month

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley could reopen next month.

The cinema in Boroma Way has been closed for three months after all “non-essential” businesses were ordered to shut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain says it will reopen branches in England from July 10, but this is subject to final clarifications and confirmation regarding government restrictions.

It will confirm which locations are due to open on that date in the coming weeks.

In order to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for its employees and audiences new safety guidelines will include:

• Social distancing throughout the cinema

• Hand sanitiser available in each branch

• A limited number of seats available to ensure social distancing

• Enhanced cleaning throughout the day

• Film screenings with staggered start times to allow for safe entry and exit of the cinema

• Employees receiving specific covid-19 training and PPE will be provided where the risk assessment has deemed it necessary

• Protective screens at kiosk areas where social distancing cannot be maintained

• Contactless payments where possible

• Cafes, bars and restaurants remaining closed until further notice

The company says it will monitor and adapt to this new situation as necessary and will continue to follow future advice from the relevant government agencies.

A statement said: “We have all had a challenging few months and we thank you for your patience, ongoing support and passion for cinema. We've missed you and are looking forward to welcoming you back to enjoy the best of cinema on the big screen.”

The full film programme will be announced soon but Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated new film Tenet is now confirmed to open on July 31. Other titles in 2020 include No Time To Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.