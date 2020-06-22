EXCLUSIVE: Historic hotel could become care home

AN historic hotel in Henley could become a care home, it can be revealed.

MG Hotels group, which runs the Red Lion on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, has submitted a planning application to change it to a “residential institution”.

Under the change of use the company is seeking it could also become a hospital, boarding school, residential college or training centre.

Its planning application says all 35 rooms at the hotel would be turned over to the proposed change of use.

Just last month the hotel, which dates back to 1632 and is Grade II listed, was put up for sale for offers in the region of £7.5 million.

It is currently being used to house 12 homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

It closed in March along with other “non-essential” businesses and was asked to accept its new “guests” after the lockdown was announced by the Government.

As well as 35 en-suite bedrooms, the hotel has a bar, restaurant, conference suites and events facilities for up to 200 guests as well as 25 parking spaces.

The freehold was being marketed by estate agents Knight Frank, who described the business as a “prominent riverside boutique hotel” with original period features and with planning permission to add four more bedrooms within the existing footprint of the building.

An additional three bedrooms are capable of conversion from staff accommodation and there is potential to add 16 additional bedrooms, subject to the necessary consents.

The Red Lion is currently housing the homeless at the request of South Oxfordshire District Council to safeguard vulnerable people from covid-19.

The council says it has “robust” procedures in place to ensure the welfare of those placed into temporary accommodation and to minimize, where possible, the impact on other people.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee will discuss the application at its meeting tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

The district council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by July 31.