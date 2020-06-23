Scientist named as third victim of terror attack

A SCIENTIST who worked for Johnson Matthey in Sonning Common has been named as one of the victims of the terror attack in Reading.

David Wails, 49, who worked for the chemicals and sustainable technologies company for 20 years and was a senior principal scientist, died in the attack at Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening.

He was stabbed along with friends James Furlong, 36, a history teacher at The Holt School in Wokingham, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who worked for a Dutch pharmaceutical company and moved to the UK from Philadelphia 15 years ago. All three died from their injuries.

Mr Wails attended the University of York and was then a post doctoral researcher at Queen’s University Belfast.

A further three people who were taken to hospital with injuries following the attack have now been discharged from hospital.

Police are continuing to question Khairi Saadallah, 25, who has been arrested under the Terrorism Act. He came to the UK from Libya in 2012.

