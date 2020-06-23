Homes left without running water after workers hit pipe

HOMES in Binfield Heath have been left without running water since this morning (Tuesday) after a contractor hit a water main.

Civil engineering and groundworks firm Redlime was working on a new house being built in Dunsden Way when it is believed a digger struck the pipe at about 8am.

It was creating a new sewer connection to the new build at the time.

Water was seen filling a large hole in the road near the junction with Kings Common Close.

Free bottles of water are currently available to villagers at Binfield Heath Post Office and Stores and Thames Water is using a tanker to keep as many properties supplied as possible.

There were already three-way traffic lights for the entry to Kings Common Close, but Dunsden Way has now been closed to enable repair work to be undertaken by Thames Water.

It is hoped the pipe will be fixed by this evening.

Paul Rollason, chairman of the parish council, said: “Pretty well all of the village is without water.

“Whatever they have done, they have gone through the mains.

“We have been supplied with bottled water for drinking purposes but we don’t have any indication yet as to when the problems will be fixed.

“Thames Water have sent a team out to try and mend and replace what needs to replaced by this afternoon.

“At this point it’s not much of a problem, but if it goes into this evening or tomorrow, it’s going to be a problem for sure.”

A spokesman for Redlime, which is based in Horton-cum-Studley near Oxford, said: “He just caught it (the pipe) as far as I’m aware. We took every precaution we could.

“The first thing we did was contact Thames Water and reported it to them and they came out fairly quickly.

“Obviously, we feel for the village completely.”

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “We’re aware that some homes have been left with low pressure or no water after a contractor damaged a six inch-diameter pipe this morning. We know this has happened at an especially difficult time and understand the concerns our customers may have.

“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and are working non-stop to repair the pipe. In the meantime, we are using a tanker to keep as many properties as possible in supply.”