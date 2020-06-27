Hairdressers hope coronavirus won’t cut too deep

HAIRDRESSERS in Henley are optimistic they will have a business to return to after the coronavirus crisis.

Salon owners have been able to ease the financial pressures since they were forced to close in late March through a combination of the Government’s employee furlough scheme and business grants.

But while “non-essential” shops were able to open last week provided they took safety measure to prevent the spread of covid-19, hairdressers have been told they will not allowed to restart trading until July 4, along with beauty salons and pubs.

Until Boris Johnson’s announcement on Tuesday, many salon owners were wondering what more support might be available to them.

Dorata Hairdressing in Hart Street furloughed all its eight staff.

Director Angelo Dorata said: “Nobody in the team is working at the moment because we are all respecting the message to stay at home.

“We do occasionally get messages from clients asking us to send someone to their house but we are not doing that.

“As bosses, we categorically encourage staff not to do any mobile hairdressing.”

Mr Dorata, who has run the business for 16 years, is largely happy with the help he has received from the Government.

He said: “The furlough scheme for the staff has been really good and at least we know our team is secure.

“But they could have thought a little bit better about directors as it is a little bit tough for me. This situation is nobody’s fault and it shouldn’t be that anyone gains out of it. We have got to look after the economy as much as we can so that we can pick up the pieces when this is all over and we can rebuild.

“It would be good if the Government took further steps if this carries on longer. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they need to do more pay-outs, but just better guidelines.

“Our insurance has not paid out even though we have a business interruption plan and that is something the Government could do to help us. We have paid it for so many years and now that we need some help and make a claim we are not allowed.”

Nicola Chapman, who has owned Elements in Bell Street for more than five years, said the salon was having its best year ever when the coronavirus hit and she had recently signed a new five-year lease.

She has 14 members of staff, having started with just three, and they have all been furloughed.

Miss Chapman, who lives in Sonning, said: “Having the option to furlough staff was fantastic.

“Obviously, there were still worries that if the lockdown went on for longer the cash would slowly go away and I have still got to pay rent and utilities.

“Our business rates have been stopped until next year and that has been a big help. I looked into bank loans but I just don’t want to get myself into too much debt.

“I love what I do — I have been doing it since I was 13 and it was always my passion to open up my own salon.

“Now that I have finally got it, I am not going to give up without a fight. We are going to come back with a bang and keep going as long as we can.”

Miss Chapman is thinking about how she will need to change her business with the social distancing rules still in place when she can re-open the salon.

She said: “I have been in contact with a guy who has a salon in Berlin which re-opened recently.

“He has given me lots of advice and if the Government tells us we have to meet a certain standard, then that is what we will do.

“Obviously, there will be no cash involved and a limited amount of staff working on rotas.

“We have got things in place like PPE, masks, gloves and hand sanitiser as well as leaving 15 minutes in between each appointment, so we can go in and clean.

Every gown that has been used will go straight in the wash and we will use disposable towels.

“Members of staff will be wearing gloves and masks and change their equipment and sterilise all of their equipment.

“We might not have to do temperature checks.”

Lynda Parker, owner of Rudi Kartal in Duke Street, says the Government’s support during the crisis has been “amazing”.

She said: “We have been given a £25,000 grant, we have had our business rates frozen and with furloughing the staff I don’t think we could have been helped any more.”

Miss Parker, of St Anne’s Close, Henley, has owned the business for 18 years, having started working there on Saturdays when she was 14.

Nine years ago, she was diagnosed with leukaemia and had stem cell replacement and chemotherapy before returning to work. Her cancer is incurable and she will require more treatment next year.

“All my life I have had to fight trauma and this is not going to beat me,” said Miss Parker.

“I still have to pay my rent but I paid it a week before the lockdown, so I will not have any big debts.

“I am wise and am so glad I was taught as a child to save money for a rainy day as I have always stood by that.”

Jamie Belcher, who took over Bell Street Barbers in 2011, said: “I was probably having the best year I have had before this hit us. Business was very good.”

The 28-year-old from Sonning Common received a £10,000 government busineess grant to help pay rent and utilities.

Mr Belcher said: “It was a great help. I would only take help if I needed it. I know there are some people that see it as a handout and I have heard about some businesses taking the money and then folding.

“If it goes on for another month, then I think we would need some more help.”

He has considered applying for a loan but wants to avoid it if he can.

Mr Belcher said: “It is just a case of waiting until I come back and I would hate to accumulate debt. I am not someone who would just give up –— I will fight to the end and I am blessed with the loyal clients that I have.

“ I think you have to keep positive and I have always said, ‘what will be will be’.

“I don’t pay myself a massive wage but I have had to pay myself something to get by.”

Mr Belcher, who is married with a three-year-old daughter, Tegan, and has another child on the way, said he had turned down all offers of work during the lockdown.

He said: “I have a long list of people that want me to come to their house but because my wife and I are in the high-risk category, I am reluctant to put my family at risk.

“It is a tough one because you want to provide for your family but you don’t want to put them at risk and you can’t do both.”

Nicole Hewitt, director of Salon of Chi in Reading Road, said: “Things were going really well before the virus.

“Areas of the high street are struggling but you can’t get a haircut on the internet and we can’t be replaced in the same way as other services.

She and her husband David, who live in Caversham with their three children, have owned the business for 14 years and Mrs Hewitt has been in hairdressing since she was a teenager.

She said: “We should be able to weather the storm based on our current projections.

“I really believe everything will be okay with the salon and we will get through this.

“If I was to lose my business then it would be through circumstance and not negligence and, in my heart, I can live with that. I have provided for my family all these years and I am good at what I do, so whatever will be will be.”

She has received a business grant and the staff have been

furloughed.

Mrs Hewitt added: “I have looked into re-opening and dividing the team to reduce numbers.

“I have bought face shields and masks for my team because it looks like we will have to wear some sort of PPE.

“Customers will have to wear masks as well and may have to bring their own and there won’t be any waiting areas.

“I have tried to think of the possible scenarios and tried to work around it.

“We have a team Zoom meeting every Monday and it has been really nice to keep in touch with each other.”

One customer asked if she would come to their home to do their hair but she refused.

Mrs Hewitt said: “Because of the furlough scheme people shouldn’t be working at the moment and then there is the ethical side of it. For the health of the hairdresser, the client and the wider community, it is not worth it.”

A relative from Leicestershire was in intensive care with coronavirus.

Mrs Hewitt said: “He is now out of hospital but he was in there for 10 days. He was on a ventilator for six days and he had a 30 per cent chance of survival when he arrived.

“Most of us know someone who has had the virus by now and that is the great leveller in all this.

“If I come out of this alive then that is something to be thankful for; life is the most important thing.”