Arrest made after man spotted with knife

A MAN was seen carrying a knife in Bell Street, Henley this morning (Thursday).

Officers were alerted by members of the public at about 8.40am and searched the town centre.

A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon in a public place and remains in police custody.

Deputy local police area commander for the Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire, Chief Inspector Matt Bullivant, said: “We responded quickly to reports from the public, and following an area search, a 24-year-old man from the town was arrested.

“We are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident, and I would like to offer my thanks to members of the public for alerting officers, who resolved this incident quickly and safely.

“I have been in Henley this morning and briefed with the neighbourhood team, and they will be out patrolling for the rest of the day. Please don’t hesitate to speak with our officers with any concerns you may have.”