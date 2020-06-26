Protestors call for green covid-19 recovery plan

MORE than 50 climate change campaigners held a demonstration in Henley yesterday evening (Thursday).

Extinction Rebellion Henley were pressing Henley MP John Howell and the Government for a green covid-19 recovery plan as part of a nationwide day of action.

The group staged a peaceful demonstration in Falaise Square and all protestors wore masks and kept 2m apart.

Many carried placards, some of which read ‘build back better’, ‘there is no planet B’ and ‘green recovery from covid-19’.

There were speeches by Kate Oldridge, XR Henley co-ordinator, as well as members Jules Lacey, Ed Atkinson and Dominic Hall.

Professor Richard Fortey, a former senior paleontologist at the Natural History Museum who lives in St Andrew’s Road, Henley also addressed the crowd.

The protest took place the same day the Committee on Climate Change published its 2020 progress report to Parliament. This said the UK is failing in its commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Campaigners say this date is far too late and are calling for action now.

