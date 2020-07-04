Saturday, 04 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Legion chairman collects for Poppy Appeal in storms

Legion chairman collects for Poppy Appeal in storms

MORE than £100 was raised for the Poppy Appeal by the chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion.

John Green had a stall outside Henley town hall on Saturday for Armed Forces Day and raised £108. Each year, the Henley Army Cadet Force performs street collections in the area in aid of the Royal British Legion.  Last year the cadets raised £1,200.

The day gives the public a chance to show their support for the men and women in the armed forces, from serving soldiers to veterans and other supporting members.

Mr Green, who collected in the rain and wind, said: “Financial support needed to help those who have served in the service of our country, and their families, and suffered mentally and physically is greater than ever.

“No doubt the good people of Henley will rise to the challenge during this year’s Poppy Appeal campaign.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33