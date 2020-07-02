Festival cancelled

THIS year’s Eat! Food Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Organisers postponed the event in April, fearing the lockdown and social distancing would not be over by its scheduled date in June.

They chose to hold it in August instead but now say this will be too difficult to do safely.

In a statement, the festival said the decision was made with a “heavy heart”.

It continued: “Now more than ever, we need to support our local businesses. We will continue to champion all the wonderful hospitality venues, pubs, restaurants, producers and traders in Henley and the surrounding areas with hopefully some small scale events later in the year, collaborating with Experience Henley.”

The festival was started by Philippa Ratcliffe, a food events curator, of New Street, Henley, to promote local food producers.

Sixteen events took place over 14 days at last year’s inaugural festival.

The festival came to a climax with a Riverside Fiesta of food, drink and live music on Mill Meadows.