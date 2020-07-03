Public urged to exercise caution as lockdown is eased

RESIDENTS in Oxfordshire are being urged to follow social distancing guidelines and exercise caution as lockdown is eased tomorrow (Saturday).

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be allowed to re-open their doors after more than three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all “non-essential” businesses to close in March.

Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team have been working hard with partners in the NHS, other councils and Public Health England to formulate plans to deal with any local outbreaks.

However, it says the public has a vital role to play in preventing such outbreaks occurring in the first place.

Ansaf Azhar, the county council’s director for public health, said: “Everyone in Oxfordshire has worked extremely hard to bring the number of cases in Oxfordshire down, but the threat from the virus is far from over and we must not let our guard down. We must not now undo all this hard work.

“Every single one of us is responsible for preventing local outbreaks and keeping Oxfordshire safe. Our safety is literally in our own hands. All of that good, simple advice that we’ve been given since March still applies – wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, avoid busy gatherings and stay alert.

“Lockdown may be easing but the advice is clear – don’t go easy on the virus. We are still at national alert level 3, which means the virus is still out there. Everybody should remember that.

“We will work promptly with employers, schools, factories, health settings and any other place where an uptick in cases is noted. Our message to businesses is that you should do everything in your power to keep your staff and your customers safe as we enter the new phase of our response to covid-19 on July 4.

“I thank people for their response since March. We owe it to ourselves, our families, our neighbours, our work colleagues and our fellow Oxfordshire residents to keep up the good work, take individual responsibility and continue diligently abiding by the sensible precautions that have served us so well thus far.”

Thames Valley Police is encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

Head of local policing, Chief Superintendent Christian Bunt, said: “After over three months of social restrictions, we understand that people will want to go out and enjoy themselves when lockdown restrictions ease further on Saturday.

“As these restrictions are lifted however, the public have an even greater responsibility to adhere to the government guidance around social distancing and hygiene and play their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus. Covid-19 still presents a significant threat to public health, as highlighted by the local lockdown seen in Leicester this week, and we must all continue to respect the measures in place to protect lives.

“As with any expected busy weekend, Thames Valley Police has a comprehensive plan in place with officers visible in our cities and town centres, as well as extra resources and officers available to respond to any disorder or criminality, wherever they are needed. And whilst we have no powers to enforce social distancing, restrictions around gatherings are still in place and we will break up illegal events and take action against those who organise them.

“We are also working with local authorities and licensees to support their plans to manage the number of people out and about. In some areas entry to a bar or restaurant will only be possible if you pre-book a table and not all premises are opening, so if you’ve not pre-booked you may not get entry to anywhere and you may wish to consider this when making your plans. Also make sure to pre-plan your travel and how you are going to get home.

“We would also ask that people are mindful of the potential impact they could have on the emergency services and urge people to drink responsibly.

“We want everyone to have a great time and enjoy themselves but please stay safe and adhere to the public health measures in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”