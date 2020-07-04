Playgrounds in Henley re-open

PLAYGROUNDS in Henley have re-opened today (Saturday) in line with pubs and restaurants.

Children can use them for the first time since March after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

Henley Town Council's adventure and toddler playgrounds in Mill Meadows have re-opened along with its toilet facilities.

Its playgrounds at Freemans Meadow and Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, are also open as well as the latter's skatepark and outdoor gym.

Estates manager Becky Walker said: "We will be taking all practical steps to try and make these areas as safe as possible but we can only keep them open with your support.

“Please enjoy the play areas responsibly and follow the guidance on the signs to keep yourself, your families and the rest of the community safe."