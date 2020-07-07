Library to reopen after four month closure

HENLEY Library will reopen on July 20 after being shut for four months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for libraries, is planning a phased reopening of public buildings with some libraries reopening the week before.

The town’s registration office in Northfield End will open on July 17.

Councillor Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, the cabinet member for education and cultural services said: “Our libraries and registration staff have missed serving the Oxfordshire public and being the heartbeat of their communities. It’s a moment we been anticipating hugely for many weeks and now it is very close.

“Our excitement is being blended with a safety first approach. Each building is different and they are all being fully assessed to make sure they are as safe as they can be.

“All of us at the council appreciate how highly valued our cultural facilities are and we join residents in looking forward to mid-July when we will begin to see the re-opening.”

The services will look very different for staff and customers. With controlled numbers being able to enter buildings, customers may sometimes need to queue to get in. They will be asked to limit their enjoyment of browsing, borrowing and returning their library materials to 30 minutes.

For those who need access to computers and Wi-Fi, customers will be able to use the public computer network for 30 minutes. There is discretion for staff to extend that 30 minutes if a customer is part way through a Universal Credit application or similar.

Printing, scanning and photocopying will be available and bus pass and blue badge validation will be available. In common with much of the retail sector, payments will need to be made by card or online; however, photocopiers will still be operated by coin.

To comply with social distancing measures, most soft seating and tables will be removed. Staff will stand behind perspex screens to respond to customers queries. Public toilets won’t be available.

Face-to-face programmes and events will be re-established once government advice says it is safe to do so. These will continue to be delivered virtually via social media where possible and the county council will continue to provide online services including ebooks, eaudio books and reference materials.